ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,677 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,537,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,720,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

