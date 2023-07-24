CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CME stock opened at $189.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

