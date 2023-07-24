Coca-Cola (KO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.44 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

