Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.