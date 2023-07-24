Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

