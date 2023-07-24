Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

