Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $50.75 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

