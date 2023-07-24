Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

