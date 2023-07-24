Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of BVN opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.