Comparing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($1.69) -0.21 Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.33 -$39.62 million ($0.72) -1.04

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -281.88% -110.68% Acutus Medical -94.43% -23.58% -12.67%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares PolyPid and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PolyPid has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acutus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,899.14%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PolyPid beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.