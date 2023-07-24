Comparing AT&T (NYSE:T) & Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -7.52% 15.47% 4.58% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

AT&T has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AT&T and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 9 4 1 2.43 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Powerstorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $120.74 billion 0.87 -$7.86 billion ($1.27) -11.62 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Summary

AT&T beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

