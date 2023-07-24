Comparing Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -18.87% -20.22% -16.62% 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $23.87 million 0.83 -$4.36 million ($0.62) -4.71 8X8 $743.94 million 0.68 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -6.89

This table compares Data Storage and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29

8X8 has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.23%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats Data Storage on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

