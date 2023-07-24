Compass Point Raises Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target to $4.50

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

