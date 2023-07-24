Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

