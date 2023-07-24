CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

