Constellium (CSTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Constellium Price Performance
CSTM stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
