Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.42 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $7,593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 240,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

