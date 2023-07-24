CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. CoStar Group has set its Q2 guidance at $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.21-1.24 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.68 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

