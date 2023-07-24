Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,330,398 shares in the company, valued at $85,105,920.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,330,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,105,920.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,844 shares of company stock worth $10,664,089 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

