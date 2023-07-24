Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $46.33 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

