Critical Analysis: Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) & GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) and GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Superior Plus and GAIL (India), as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 GAIL (India) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Superior Plus currently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 77.03%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Dividends

Profitability

Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 758.9%. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Superior Plus and GAIL (India)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Plus and GAIL (India)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 38.57 GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04

GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Superior Plus beats GAIL (India) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About GAIL (India)

(Get Free Report)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. It also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, the company generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company owns and operates approximately 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline. Additionally, the company operates 5 gas processing plants, 2 petrochemicals plants, 10 LPG pumping/receiving stations, and 8 natural gas compressor stations. GAIL (India) Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

