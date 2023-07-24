Critical Review: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lightscape Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.98 $173.38 million $0.07 304.90

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 5 14 0 2.74

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.87%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Sunrun beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.