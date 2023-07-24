Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.0 %
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
