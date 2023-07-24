D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $164.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $139.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of DHI opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

