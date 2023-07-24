Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

