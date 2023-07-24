Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,721 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,955,000 after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $85.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

