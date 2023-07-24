Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 771 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $507.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $514.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

