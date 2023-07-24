Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,189 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

