Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,052 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

