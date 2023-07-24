Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 9.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.67.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.