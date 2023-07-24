Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 9.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

