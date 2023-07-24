Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$38,250.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DE opened at C$7.72 on Monday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.86.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.4801262 EPS for the current year.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

