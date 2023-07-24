Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Sells $162,240.50 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

