Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,232 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 503.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $623.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $663.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.40 and its 200-day moving average is $540.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

