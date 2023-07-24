Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,628 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 112,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 933,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.