Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,780 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 411.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.