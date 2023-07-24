Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.