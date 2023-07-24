Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

