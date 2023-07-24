Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $255.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.71 and its 200 day moving average is $235.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $256.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

