Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

