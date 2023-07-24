DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock

ULTA stock opened at $460.11 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.26.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

