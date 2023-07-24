Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $177.72 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 55,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

