Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,908.89.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE DEO opened at $177.72 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.