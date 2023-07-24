Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.2 %

DIN opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

