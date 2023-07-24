Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.03.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $385.44 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
