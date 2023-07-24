Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.03.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.44 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.