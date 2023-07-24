DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 0.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
DraftKings Trading Up 1.3 %
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.