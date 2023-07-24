DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 0.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

