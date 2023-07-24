DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $29.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

