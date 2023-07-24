DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

