Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

