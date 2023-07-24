Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,219,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Free Report

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.