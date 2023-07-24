East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

