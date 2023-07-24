Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,659 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

