EastGroup Properties (EGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.